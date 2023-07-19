Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Steal of a Deal: Back to School

We take a trip to Bargain Hunt to look for a steal of a deal
Posted at 12:19 PM, Jul 19, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-19 13:19:42-04

Heading back to school doesn't have to break the bank. NewsChannel5's Casie Mason took us to Bargain Hunt to find a "Steal of a Deal" just in time for the school year. For more information or to find a store near you visit, https://www.bargainhunt.com/. This segment is paid for by: Bargain Hunt.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018