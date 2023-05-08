Steeplechase Cocktails with Lynne Tolley

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House showed how to make Steeplechase Cocktails. The Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, May 13 at Percy Warner Park. Get your tickets now at https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org/ and watch NewsChannel5 on Friday, May 12 at 6:30pm for our Steeplechase Special. Proceeds from the Steeplechase go to benefit Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt. To learn more about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931)759-7394.

Whiskey Swirl Cocktail

1 part Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

1 part Squirt (grapefruit soda)

1 part ginger beer or ginger ale

2 or 3 squeezes lime juice

Stir ingredients together. Pour into a highball glass filled with ice. Garnish with thin slice of lime and thin wedge of grapefruit.

Tennessee 75 Cocktail Makes one cocktail

2 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

½ oz fresh lemon juice

¾ oz simple syrup*

2 dashes Angostura bitters

Top with champagne

Combine all ingredients except champagne in a cocktail shaker filled with ice. Shake and strain into a martini glass. Top with champagne. Garnish with thin lemon slice or dried orange slice.

Note: to make simple syrup, put ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water in a small saucepan over medium heat and stir until the sugar is melted. Cool before using; keeps for a month covered in the refrigerator.