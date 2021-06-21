Steeplechase Fashion 2021

Milton showed summer styles that are great looks to wear to the annual Iroquois Steeplechase.For more race day traditions and a preview of this year’s event, watch the NewsChannel5 special Iroquois Steeplechase: Nashville’s Grand Tradition live at 6:30pm Friday, June 25. The 80th running of the Iroquois Steeplechase is Saturday, June 26 at Percy Warner Park, 2500 Old Hickory Blvd. Nashville 37221. For tickets, go to https://www.iroquoissteeplechase.org.