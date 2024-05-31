Step inside Tee Line Nashville for a lesson on Curling

Tee Line is the FIRST curling venue in Nashville, and it's the perfect time to try your hand at the fastest growing winter sport!

Tee Line is perfect for the whole family! With drinks, food, and entertainment, there's something for everyone to enjoy!

Lelan, Heather and Cole stopped by for a curling lesson. Check out the video to see how well they did!

LOCATION:

Nashville, TN106 Duluth AveNashville, TN 37209(615) 439-1024contactus@teeline-nash.com

HOURS:

Monday - Tuesday: 5:00 pm - 10:00 pm

Wednesday - Thursday: 11:00 am - 10:00 pm

Friday: 11:00 am - 11:00 pm

Saturday: 10:00 am - 11:00 pm

Sunday: 10:00 am - 10:00 pm

ABOUT TEE LIN NASHVILLE:

We are Nashville's house for Food, Drinks, Curling, Bowling, and more! We offer a new brand of entertainment combining recreation and relaxation at our Curling, Bowling, Bar and Restaurant all in one spot in the Charlotte Park/ The Nations area of Nashville, TN.

We're proud to be the first of its kind offering 3 full sheets of ice for Curling, along with 4 boutique Bowling lanes right here in middle Tennessee. Plus, we have 26 TVs throughout the venue, so even if our recreation activities are not on your radar just yet, you can come watch your favorite College and Professional Sports teams with us - We also have the NFL Sunday Ticket to catch every game, every Sunday during Football season. And you won't want to miss our amazing menu of signature crafted menu items and cocktails. Come see what all the hype is about!

Whether you're looking to catch a game on TV, challenge your friends in bowling, or try your luck on the ice with a Curling session, you're bound to have a blast! Check out our pricing below and visit us today!

Bowling & Curling

Please note, all bowling is available first come, first serve for walk-ins only unless booked in advance as an event (10+ people). The cost to bowl is $40 per lane per hour and lanes hold 6 - 8 people comfortably.

All curling is available first come, first serve via a reservation online which opens 7 days in advance of the date you're looking to visit, unless booked in advance as an event (10+ people). Pricing and availability varies by day. Visit the Learn to Curl page to learn more and make reservations.