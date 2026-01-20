Step inside the Hollywood sound with legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin at the Nashville Symphony

Step inside the Hollywood sound for a night of cinematic brilliance as legendary conductor Leonard Slatkin takes the podium for the first time this season as the Nashville Symphony’s Music Advisor. A six-time GRAMMY® Award winner, lifelong champion of classical and film music, and true child of Hollywood, Slatkin brings his deep Hollywood ties and signature artistry to this dazzling program of iconic movie scores.

For one night only, Slatkin’s Hollywood explores how great composers - from the golden age of film to modern masterpieces - turned the silver screen into symphonic art. Journey through the daring adventure of Erich Korngold’s The Sea Hawk Overture, the haunting suspense of Bernard Herrmann’s Suite from Psycho, the sweeping emotion of Alfred Newman’s Theme from The Song of Bernadette, and the lush romance of Miklós Rózsa’s Spellbound Concerto for Piano and Orchestra. Boldly experience Jerry Goldsmith’s “The New Enterprise” from Star Trek, relive the Americana spirit of John Williams’ The Cowboys Overture and Randy Newman’s Suite from The Natural, and be captivated by the mesmerizing power of Hildur Guðnadóttir’s “Call me Joker” and Hans Zimmer’s The Dark Knight Orchestra Suite.

Guests are encouraged to embrace the Hollywood spirit. Come dressed for the red carpet or channel your favorite film character for a night where everyone is a star!

Tickets available here https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/21655