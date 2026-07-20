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Step into the world of Greek mythology with the Nashville Symphony's Sprit of Summer!

Talk of the Town
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
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This year’s theme, Mythos and Melodies, invites guests into a world of Greek mythology, where timeless legends intertwine with the power of live orchestral music. Throughout the evening, members of the Symphony will perform a series of curated selections, each paired with a custom cocktail crafted by one of Nashville’s top mixologists—an immersive experience inspired by the gods, heroes, and epic tales of ancient Greece.

Spirits of Summer is presented annually by the Crescendo Club, the Nashville Symphony’s young professionals group dedicated to supporting the Symphony’s mission and building the next generation of music lovers.

Save the date for the 8th annual Spirits of Summer!

Spirits of Summer
August 14, 2026
Schermerhorn Symphony Center

Get tickets here
https://www.nashvillesymphony.org/contribute/galas-events/spirits-of-summer/

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