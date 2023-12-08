Watch Now
Sticking to Your Holiday Budget

We get tips from Sami Cone
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:43:22-05

Sami Cone from The Sami Cone Show gave tips on how to stick to and save on your holiday shopping budget. Watch The Sami Cone Show Friday, December 8 (today) at 1pm on Newschannel5+. Visit www.samicone.com for more information.

