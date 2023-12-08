Sticking to Your Holiday Budget

Sami Cone from The Sami Cone Show gave tips on how to stick to and save on your holiday shopping budget. Watch The Sami Cone Show Friday, December 8 (today) at 1pm on Newschannel5+. Visit www.samicone.com for more information.
Posted at 11:43 AM, Dec 08, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-08 12:43:22-05
Sami Cone from The Sami Cone Show gave tips on how to stick to and save on your holiday shopping budget. Watch The Sami Cone Show Friday, December 8 (today) at 1pm on Newschannel5+. Visit www.samicone.com for more information.
Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.