Sticky Biscuits from The Loveless Cafe

Scott Peck from Loveless Café made Sticky Biscuits. The new cookbook, A Taste of the Loveless Café is available on-site in Hams & Jams and online at www.store.lovelesscafe.com/collections/all/products/a-taste-of-the-loveless-cafe-cookbook. Loveless Cafe is located at 8400 TN-100, Nashville, TN 37221. For more information, visit www.lovelesscafe.com.

STICKY BISCUITS

Makes 20-24

So indulgent and incredibly delicious, here’s a fabulous way to use LovelessCafe Biscuit Mix [store.lovelesscafe.com] in an at-home recipe that’s sure to be a new family favorite!

Ingredients

Caramel

1 cup unsalted butter

2 pounds brown sugar

1/4 cup water



Biscuits



1 bag of Loveless Cafe Biscuit Mix



2 2/3 + 3/4 cups buttermilk, divided

1 1/2 cups raisins

3 tablespoons ground cinnamon

1 cup granulated sugar

1 cup all-purpose flour, for rolling out dough

Steps

MAKE CARAMEL

Bring butter, brown sugar and water to a boil until smooth, set aside

MAKE BISCUITS

Preheat oven to 350° F. Grease 2 - 9 x 13 pans well; set aside. You can use cast iron skillets if you have a few. Make Loveless Cafe Biscuit mix according to package directions by mixing with 2 2/3 cups buttermilk. In a separate bowl, toss granulated sugar, raisins and cinnamon together. On a sheet of parchment or wax paper dusted with flour, roll 1/2 of the biscuit dough into a large rectangle. Brush liberally with buttermilk and sprinkle with half of the raisin and sugar mixture, keeping one long edge of the dough wet but clean of other ingredients so that the rollwill seal. Carefully roll the dough into a tight log and slice with a serrated knife into one inch thick slices. Repeat with the remaining half of the dough. In a well-greased baking pan, coat the bottom with approximately 1/2 inch of caramel and place the slices of biscuit roll into the mixture, nestling them into the caramel andtaking care not to overcrowd the pan. Bake for approximately 20 minutes in the preheated 350° F oven or until golden brown. Carefully invert the pan of sticky biscuits onto a serving platter and enjoy while they're warm!

Note: Be sure the pans you are using have high sides so the caramel will not boil over while cooking.