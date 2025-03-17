STK is collaborating with TPAC to celebrate Mamma Mia!

STK Steakhouse in Nashville is partnering with the Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) for the run of the musical Mamma Mia from May 18-23. They are offering a special pre-theater dining experience for attendees.

The pre-fix menu includes a 3-course meal with starters like oysters and surf and turf, main courses, and dessert options like chocolate cake and cheesecake. The meal is designed to be completed in 90 minutes so guests can get to the show on time.

The partnership also includes specialty cocktails inspired by the show, like the "Dancing Queen Margarita" and the "Take a Chance on Me" Greek-inspired cocktail. Guests who show their TPAC ticket will receive a complimentary glass of bubbles and an additional discount.

To see the show visit TPAC.org and for more on STK visit stksteakhouse.com

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.