STK Nashville shares how to make a great Surf and Turf

Chef Richard with STK Nashville is here with tips on how to make a great Surf and Turf!



Surf and Turf (with 6oz Filet and Lobster Tail)

Serves: 2 - Prep Time:15 minutes - Cook Time:20 minutes - Total Time: 35

minutes

Ingredients:





For the Filet: - 2 (6 oz) filet (find STK’s signature filet via the restaurant’s online Meat Market)

- Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper

- 1 tbsp low smoke point oil (avocado, canola, etc)

- 2 tbsp butter

- 2 cloves garlic, crushed

- 2 sprigs fresh thyme

- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary

For the Lobster Tail:

- 2 lobster tails (about 5 oz each)

- 2 tbsp butter, melted

- 1 tbsp lemon juice

- 1 tsp garlic, minced

- Salt and pepper to taste

For the Garnish:

- Fresh parsley, chopped

- Lemon wedges

o Instructions:

o 1. Prep the Filet:

- Preheat your oven to 40’F.

- Season the filets generously with salt and pepper on all sides.

- Heat oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the filets for 2-3 minutes on each side until a golden-brown crust forms.

o 2. Finish the Filet:

- Add butter, garlic, thyme, and rosemary to the skillet.

- Baste the filets with the melted butter for 1 minute.

- Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook for 5-7 minutes for medium-

rare, or until desired doneness.

- Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil, and let rest.

o 3. Prep the Lobster Tails:

- Preheat the broiler on high.

- Using kitchen shears, cut down the top of the lobster shells and gently pull the

meat out, placing it on top of the shell.

- Mix melted butter, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.

- Brush the lobster meat with the butter mixture, reserve some for platting.

o 4. Broil the Lobster Tails:

- Place the lobster tails on a baking sheet and broil for 5-7 minutes, or until the

meat is opaque and cooked through.

- Remove from the broiler.

o 5. Serve:

- Place the filet and lobster tails on a serving plate.

- Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon and melted herb butter.

- Serve immediately.

For more information visit https://shop.stksteakhouse.com/ [shop.stksteakhouse.com] Follow them on Instagram: @eatstk