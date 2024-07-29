STK Nashville shares how to make a great Surf and Turf

Chef Richard with STK Nashville is here with tips on how to make a great Surf and Turf!
- Surf and Turf (with 6oz Filet and Lobster Tail)
- Serves: 2 - Prep Time:15 minutes - Cook Time:20 minutes - Total Time: 35
- minutes
- Ingredients:
For the Filet: - 2 (6 oz) filet (find STK’s signature filet via the restaurant’s online Meat Market)
- Kosher Salt and freshly ground black pepper
- 1 tbsp low smoke point oil (avocado, canola, etc)
- 2 tbsp butter
- 2 cloves garlic, crushed
- 2 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
For the Lobster Tail:
- 2 lobster tails (about 5 oz each)
- 2 tbsp butter, melted
- 1 tbsp lemon juice
- 1 tsp garlic, minced
- Salt and pepper to taste
For the Garnish:
- Fresh parsley, chopped
- Lemon wedges
o Instructions:
o 1. Prep the Filet:
- Preheat your oven to 40’F.
- Season the filets generously with salt and pepper on all sides.
- Heat oil in an oven-safe skillet over medium-high heat. Sear the filets for 2-3 minutes on each side until a golden-brown crust forms.
o 2. Finish the Filet:
- Add butter, garlic, thyme, and rosemary to the skillet.
- Baste the filets with the melted butter for 1 minute.
- Transfer the skillet to the preheated oven and cook for 5-7 minutes for medium-
rare, or until desired doneness.
- Remove from the oven, cover loosely with foil, and let rest.
o 3. Prep the Lobster Tails:
- Preheat the broiler on high.
- Using kitchen shears, cut down the top of the lobster shells and gently pull the
meat out, placing it on top of the shell.
- Mix melted butter, lemon juice, garlic, paprika, salt, and pepper in a small bowl.
- Brush the lobster meat with the butter mixture, reserve some for platting.
o 4. Broil the Lobster Tails:
- Place the lobster tails on a baking sheet and broil for 5-7 minutes, or until the
meat is opaque and cooked through.
- Remove from the broiler.
o 5. Serve:
- Place the filet and lobster tails on a serving plate.
- Garnish with chopped parsley and lemon and melted herb butter.
- Serve immediately.
For more information visit https://shop.stksteakhouse.com/ [shop.stksteakhouse.com] Follow them on Instagram: @eatstk