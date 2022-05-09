Watch
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Strawberry Bread

We see some great looks from Milton White
Posted at 11:48 AM, May 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-05-09 12:48:45-04

Jaska Russell from 5 Chefs made Strawberry Bread. 5 Chefs is located inside the Shoppes at Occasions at 103 W. McGlothlin St., Portland, TN 37148. Get a taste of all things strawberries at the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival May 13-May 14 in Portland, Tennessee. The culmination of the event is Saturday when there will be a pancake breakfast, parade, fireworks, celebrity guests and more. For more information, go to www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com.

STRAWBERRY BREAD

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 c granulated sugar

1/2 c milk

1/2 c oil

1large egg

1 t vanilla or almond extract

2 c all-purpose flour

2 t baking powder

1/4 t salt

2 c diced strawberries

2 T all-purpose flour

FOR THE GLAZE:

2 c powdered sugar

2 T melted butter

1/3 c finely dice strawberries

½ t vanilla or almond extract

1-2 T heavy cream or milk

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg, and vanilla. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until combined.

3. In a small bowl, toss together the strawberries and the 2 tablespoons of flour to coat the strawberries. Fold the floured strawberries gently into the batter.

4. Pour the bread batter into a greased 9x5 bread pan. Bake at 350 dgrees for 50-55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, diced strawberries and extract in a small bowl. Mix until it is smooth.

6. Once the bread is cool, spread the glaze on top of the bread. Slice and serve.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018