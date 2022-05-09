Jaska Russell from 5 Chefs made Strawberry Bread. 5 Chefs is located inside the Shoppes at Occasions at 103 W. McGlothlin St., Portland, TN 37148. Get a taste of all things strawberries at the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival May 13-May 14 in Portland, Tennessee. The culmination of the event is Saturday when there will be a pancake breakfast, parade, fireworks, celebrity guests and more. For more information, go to www.MiddleTNStrawberryFestival.com.

STRAWBERRY BREAD

INGREDIENTS:

3/4 c granulated sugar

1/2 c milk

1/2 c oil

1large egg

1 t vanilla or almond extract

2 c all-purpose flour

2 t baking powder

1/4 t salt

2 c diced strawberries

2 T all-purpose flour

FOR THE GLAZE:

2 c powdered sugar

2 T melted butter

1/3 c finely dice strawberries

½ t vanilla or almond extract

1-2 T heavy cream or milk

DIRECTIONS:

1. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees

2. In a medium bowl, stir together the sugar, milk, oil, egg, and vanilla. In a separate bowl combine the flour, baking powder and salt. Add the dry ingredients to the wet ingredients and stir until combined.

3. In a small bowl, toss together the strawberries and the 2 tablespoons of flour to coat the strawberries. Fold the floured strawberries gently into the batter.

4. Pour the bread batter into a greased 9x5 bread pan. Bake at 350 dgrees for 50-55 minutes. A toothpick inserted in the center of the bread should come out clean. Allow the bread to cool for 10 minutes, then remove the bread to a wire rack to cool completely.

5. To make the glaze, combine the powdered sugar, melted butter, diced strawberries and extract in a small bowl. Mix until it is smooth.

6. Once the bread is cool, spread the glaze on top of the bread. Slice and serve.