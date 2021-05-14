Strawberry Jubilee at Nashville Farmers' Market

Charles Kizer talked about events returning to Nashville Farmers' Market, such as this weekend's Strawberry Jubilee and the popular Night Market. Strawberry Jubilee, the annual celebration of strawberry season, takes place today through Sunday, May 16 at the Nashville Famers' Market, with a variety onsite and digital activities. On Friday, May 21 from 5pm-9pm, Night Market will resume as a monthly celebration of seasonality on the third Friday of each month. For more information, visit www.nashvillefarmersmarket.org.
Posted at 11:37 AM, May 14, 2021
and last updated 2021-05-14 12:37:39-04
