Strawberry Parsnip Cake

Big Al shares a special recipe
Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-04-28 13:01:29-04

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Strawberry Parsnip Cake. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.

For the cake:

2 cups of all-purpose flour

1 tbsp baking powder

1/2 tsp salt

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1/2 tsp ground nutmeg

1/2 tsp ground cloves

1 1/2 cups of vegetable oil

1 cup of granulated sugar

1 cup of brown sugar

1 tsp vanilla extract

4 large eggs

2 cups of grated and peeled parsnips

1 1/2 cups of sliced strawberries (sweetened with sugar)

For the cream cheese frosting:

8 oz cream cheese at room temperature

2 cups of powdered sugar

4 oz of butter at room temperature

1/2 tsp vanilla extract

Directions:

  1. Heat the oven to 350 degrees.  Grease a 13 x 9 in. cake pan or a bundt pan.
  2. In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients together until well blended.
  3. In a separate bowl, whisk all other ingredients until well combined.
  4. With a large rubber spatula, add the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients.  Gently stir until the batter is smooth.
  5. Bake for 35 - 45 minutes, until toothpick, when inserted into the center of the cake, comes out clean.
  6. Cool cake for 1 hour.

Frosting:

  1. In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar with a handheld mixer on medium until creamy.
  2. When the cake is cooled, frost.
