Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Strawberry Parsnip Cake. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118.
For the cake:
2 cups of all-purpose flour
1 tbsp baking powder
1/2 tsp salt
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1/2 tsp ground nutmeg
1/2 tsp ground cloves
1 1/2 cups of vegetable oil
1 cup of granulated sugar
1 cup of brown sugar
1 tsp vanilla extract
4 large eggs
2 cups of grated and peeled parsnips
1 1/2 cups of sliced strawberries (sweetened with sugar)
For the cream cheese frosting:
8 oz cream cheese at room temperature
2 cups of powdered sugar
4 oz of butter at room temperature
1/2 tsp vanilla extract
Directions:
- Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9 in. cake pan or a bundt pan.
- In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients together until well blended.
- In a separate bowl, whisk all other ingredients until well combined.
- With a large rubber spatula, add the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients. Gently stir until the batter is smooth.
- Bake for 35 - 45 minutes, until toothpick, when inserted into the center of the cake, comes out clean.
- Cool cake for 1 hour.
Frosting:
- In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar with a handheld mixer on medium until creamy.
- When the cake is cooled, frost.