Posted at 12:01 PM, Apr 28, 2022

Al Anderson from Big Al’s Deli made a Strawberry Parsnip Cake. Big Al's Deli is located at 1828 4th Ave North, Nashville, TN 37208. For more information call (615) 242-8118. For the cake: 2 cups of all-purpose flour 1 tbsp baking powder 1/2 tsp salt 1 tsp ground cinnamon 1/2 tsp ground nutmeg 1/2 tsp ground cloves 1 1/2 cups of vegetable oil 1 cup of granulated sugar 1 cup of brown sugar 1 tsp vanilla extract 4 large eggs 2 cups of grated and peeled parsnips 1 1/2 cups of sliced strawberries (sweetened with sugar) For the cream cheese frosting: 8 oz cream cheese at room temperature 2 cups of powdered sugar 4 oz of butter at room temperature 1/2 tsp vanilla extract Directions: Heat the oven to 350 degrees. Grease a 13 x 9 in. cake pan or a bundt pan. In a medium bowl, mix all dry ingredients together until well blended. In a separate bowl, whisk all other ingredients until well combined. With a large rubber spatula, add the wet ingredients to the bowl of dry ingredients. Gently stir until the batter is smooth. Bake for 35 - 45 minutes, until toothpick, when inserted into the center of the cake, comes out clean. Cool cake for 1 hour.

Frosting: In a large bowl, beat cream cheese, butter, vanilla extract, and powdered sugar with a handheld mixer on medium until creamy. When the cake is cooled, frost.



Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.