Emily Frith from Corner Market made Strawberry Pavlovas and gave us a preview of the Change the Tune event, which helps raise funds and awareness for child abuse prevention. Change the Tune is Saturday, April 7 at Marathon Music Works, 1402 Clinton Street Nashville, TN. It’s an evening of cocktails, fabulous food and a terrific auction with phenomenal performances by some of Nashville’s most talented songwriters. Cost is $150 per person. $110 is tax deductible. Proceeds go to benefit The Family Life Center. For more information, go to www.family centertn.org.

Strawberry Pavlovas

Ingredients for meringue:

4 egg whites, at room temperature

1 t vanilla

¼ t cream of tartar

1 c sugar, pulsed in a food processor until grains are fine

Ingredients for filling:

1 quart strawberries

1 T lemon juice

¼ c sugar

Whipped cream

Fresh mint, more whole strawberries for garnish

Directions:

For meringue: Place egg whites in mixing bowl with whisk attachment. Beat until foamy, and add vanilla and cream of tartar. Continue whipping until soft peaks form. Gradually add your fine sugar tablespoon by tablespoon, and keep whipping until the peaks are firm, and meringue is glossy. Place freeform nests on baking sheet lined with parchment paper or silpat—or use a pastry bag to pipe out little stars or nests.

Place in a 200 degree oven for about 45 minutes to an hour. You do not want the meringues to brown. Then, turn the oven off and let meringues sit and dry out for 2 hours, or preferably overnight. Meringues can be made ahead and stored in an airtight container for up to a week.

About an hour before serving: Slice strawberries and toss with sugar and lemon juice. Let them marinate (the term is actually macerate).

Just before serving: Place strawberries into nests. Top with whipped cream, and garnish with fresh mint and whole strawberries.