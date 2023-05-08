Strawberry Pretzel Salad & Donut Strawberry Shortcake

Sherri Ferguson from the Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival made Strawberry Pretzel Salad and Strawberry Donut Shortcake. The Middle Tennessee Strawberry Festival is Friday, May 12 and Saturday, May 13 in downtown Portland, TN. Enjoy a concert and fireworks on Friday and the main event on Saturday, featuring 250+ vendors, lots of strawberries and strawberry items, live music, a carnival, parade and much more! For more information, visit www.MiddleTnStrawberryFestival.com.

Strawberry Pretzel Salad

Ingredients

6 oz strawberry Jell-O

2 cups boiling water

2 1/2 cups salted pretzels, (measured before crushing)

1/4 cup granulated sugar

8 Tbsp unsalted butter

8 oz package cream cheese, softened

1/2 cup granulated sugar

8 oz cool whip, thawed in the fridge

1 lb fresh strawberries, hulled and sliced

Instructions

1. Pre-heat oven to 350°F. Combine strawberry Jell-O with 2 cups boiling water and stir until completely dissolved. Set aside to cool to room temperature.

2. Crush 2 1/2 cups pretzels in a sturdy Ziploc bag, using a rolling pin.

3. In a medium saucepan, melt 8 Tbsp butter then add 1/4 cup sugar and stir. Mix in crushed pretzels. Transfer to a 13x9 glass casserole dish, pressing the pretzel mix evenly over the bottom of the dish and bake for 10 min at 350°F, then cool to room temp.

4. When pretzels have cooled, use an electric hand mixer to beat 8 oz cream cheese and 1/2 cup sugar on med/high speed until fluffy and white. Fold in 8 oz Cool Whip until no streaks of cream cheese remain. Spread mixture over cooled pretzels, spreading to the edges of the dish to create a tight seal. Refrigerate 30 min.

5. Hull and slice 1 lb. strawberries then stir into your room temperature Jell-O. Pour and spread strawberry Jell-O mixture evenly over your cooled cream cheese layer and refrigerate until Jell-O is set (2-4 hours). Enjoy!

Donut Strawberry Shortcake

Ingredients

4 Glazed Donuts

1 Qt Strawberries

1-2 Tsp Sugar

Whipping Cream

Instructions

Place the bottom half of one doughnut on a plate. Spoon 1/4 cup whipped cream onto doughnut, arrange 1/4 of sliced strawberries over whipped cream, and then spoon another 1/4 cup whipped cream over strawberries. Top with the remaining doughnut half. Repeat with remaining doughnuts, cream, and strawberries.