String City Puppets with Ms. Cheap

Ms. Cheap took us to the Country Music Hall of Fame for a behind-the-scenes look at the String City puppet show. String City performances will take place in the Ford Theater at the Country Music Hall of Fame at 10am and 11:30am now through July 2 and July 4 - July 9. No reservations are needed, and the performances are FREE! Visit www.countrymusichalloffame.org for more information. Follow Ms. Cheap online at https://www.mainstreet-nashville.com/ms_cheap/ and https://www.facebook.com/mscheap.