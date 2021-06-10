Watch
Struggling with Postpartum ?

We get advice for dealing with postpartum
Posted at 12:59 PM, Jun 10, 2021
Christine talked about how new moms often struggle with postpartum identity and feeling like themselves after having a baby. Christine is the creator of Mompreneur and Me, a free national mommy and me professional development event for women with very little time (and resources) to grow their careers. For more information, visit www.christinemichelcarter.com. Follow @mompreneurandme on Instagram and Twitter. Christine's book Can Mommy Go to Work? is available wherever you buy books.

