Struggling with Postpartum ?

Christine talked about how new moms often struggle with postpartum identity and feeling like themselves after having a baby. Christine is the creator of Mompreneur and Me, a free national mommy and me professional development event for women with very little time (and resources) to grow their careers. For more information, visit www.christinemichelcarter.com. Follow @mompreneurandme on Instagram and Twitter. Christine's book Can Mommy Go to Work? is available wherever you buy books.