Studio Tenn kicks off their 2024-25 season with "Little Shop of Horrors"

Studio Tenn kicks off its 2024-25 season – the theatre company’s 15th anniversary season – with the deviously delicious sci-fi musical comedy, “Little Shop of Horrors.” Opening on the Turner Theater stage at the Factory at Franklin on October 10, 2024, the production runs through October 27.

Studio Tenn’s production takes on this affectionate spoof on 1960’s sci-fi movies about a twisted tale of botanical bloodlust. On the dangerous and downtrodden streets of Skid Row, Seymour, a struggling floral assistant, becomes an overnight sensation when he discovers an exotic plant with a mysterious craving for fresh blood. Soon “Audrey II” — named after his coworker crush — grows into an ill-tempered, foul-mouthed, R&B-singing carnivore. As Audrey II's insatiable hunger grows, Seymour's world crumbles under the weight of the plant's sinister plan for global domination. Buy your tickets now at studiotenn.org [studiotenn.org]!

