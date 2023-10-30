Watch Now
Studio Tenn opens new theatre in the Factory at Franklin

We take a look at the permanent home at the Factory in Franklin
Posted at 11:48 AM, Oct 30, 2023
Studio Tenn opens their brand new state of the art theater space at the Factory at Franklin.

The music of Elvis, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins will fill the newly constructed theater as “Million Dollar Quartet” has a three-week run to open the organization’s 14th season. Tickets for “Million Dollar Quartet”, which runs through November 5, are now on sale. For information on showtimes and tickets visit, https://www.studiotenn.org/ or call (615) 541-8200. Turner Theater is located adjacent to the Grand Hall and Mojo’s Tacos at the Factory at Franklin.

