Studio Tenn Presents: Million Dollar Quartet! Based on the true story of Elvis Presley, Johnny Cash, Jerry Lee Lewis, and Carl Perkins gathering for one iconic night in the studio. The show will take place at the Turner Theater in Franklin, Tennessee October 19 - November 5. For tickets and more information visit, https://www.studiotenn.org/. This segment is paid for by: Studio Tenn Theatre Company.
Posted at 11:36 AM, Oct 17, 2023
and last updated 2023-10-17 12:36:25-04
