Styles for Spring!

Lifestyle expert Kay Elle White gave tips on how to style transitional pieces that will take your wardrobe from winter to spring. All of today's items can be found in your local Macy's department store. For more ideas or information, check out Kay Elle’s blog at www.iamkayelle.com and follow @iamkayelle on Instagram and Facebook.
Posted at 11:53 AM, Mar 21, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-21 12:53:15-04
Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.