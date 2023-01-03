Styling Your Home After the Holidays

Interior designer and DIY expert Lauren Makk showed two easy projects you can make and add to your home décor when the holiday decorations come down. You can see lots of Lauren’s DIY ideas, home designs, thrifting, fashion tips and more on the Great American Community online streaming service at https://www.greatamericancommunity.com/artist/lauren_makk. Follow @LaurenMakk on Instagram.
Posted at 11:57 AM, Jan 03, 2023
and last updated 2023-01-03 12:57:22-05
