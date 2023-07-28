Stylish Back-to-School Outfits for Teachers & Students

Paula Hankins from Opry Mills Mall showed stylish and comfortable outfits for teachers heading back to the classroom, as well as the latest fashion trends for students. Today's clothing and accessories courtesy of Opry Mills stores: J. Crew, Perry Ellis, The Children's Place, H&M and Vera Bradley For more on the stores in Opry Mills Mall, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/opry-mills.
Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 13:01:28-04
