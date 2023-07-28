Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Stylish Back-to-School Outfits for Teachers & Students

Posted at 12:01 PM, Jul 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-28 13:01:28-04

Paula Hankins from Opry Mills Mall showed stylish and comfortable outfits for teachers heading back to the classroom, as well as the latest fashion trends for students. Today's clothing and accessories courtesy of Opry Mills stores: J. Crew, Perry Ellis, The Children's Place, H&M and Vera Bradley For more on the stores in Opry Mills Mall, visit https://www.simon.com/mall/opry-mills.

