Stylist Daniel Z. Baraka Offers Essential Tips for Transitioning Men's Wardrobes from Winter to Spring

NewsChannel 5
Dressing for Nashville weather can be a bit of a difficult task! Some days start off cold with a warmer ending, and other days, you're fighting humidity or wind.

Stylist, Daniel Z. Baraka, sat down with Cole to walk him through simple ways to transition men's wardrobes from winter to spring with tips and must-have fashion pieces!

Be sure to follow Daniel over on Instagram @danielzbaraka

This story was reported by a journalist and has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

