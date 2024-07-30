Stylist Emily Goodin introduces us to hatmaker, Joseph B Martin

Stylist Emily Goodin takes us to Joseph B Martin’s where they make custom one-of-a-kind hats for men and women! Emily gives us the best tips to style hats as we transition into Fall. Joseph shares his story from the meaning behind his custom stitching and why “Fourth Time’s a Charm.” To read more about his story visit https://josephbenmartin.com/pages/fourth-times-a-charm .

Joseph Martin Store

1200 Villa Place. Suite 200, Nashville, Tennessee, 37212

Instagram @josephbenmartin

www.josephbenmartin.com [josephbenmartin.com]