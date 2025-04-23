Stylist Emily Goodin shows us her Amazon fashion finds for the Summer!

Looks for Less! Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how to get trendy pieces from Amazon that won't break the bank!
Jessica:
Pink striped top - [amazon.com]
layered gold necklaces [amazon.com]
woven/gold earrings [amazon.com]
cream hat [amazon.com]
Paris tote [amazon.com]
Anna:
Black dress [amazon.com]
straw fidora [amazon.com]
basket weave bag [amazon.com]
beaded earrings [amazon.com]
Susan:
Printed top [amazon.com]
Palm necklace [amazon.com]
Rattan bag [amazon.com]
acrylic earrings [amazon.com]
"I like to encourage my clients to shop local and buy quality for their classic pieces. However, sometimes it's fun to indulge in a deal when it comes to finding those trendy pieces. In this segment, I'll show you my favorite Amazon fashion finds!"
For more fashion tips and ideas, visit www.emilygoodinstyles.com and follow @emilygoodinstyles on Instagram.