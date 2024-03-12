Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how eyewear trends for the Spring!

Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how you can turn glasses and sunglasses into fun accessories that compliment the latest fashion trends for Spring!
Posted at 12:40 PM, Mar 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-12 13:40:10-04

Stylist Emily Goodin shows us how you can turn glasses and sunglasses into fun accessories that compliment the latest fashion trends for Spring! Find these looks at Emerson Grade in 12 South. Eyewear available at Peace Eyecare (3 locations around Nashville) and Modern Eye Gallery in Mt. Juliet
For styling services, contact Emily Goodin www.emilygoodinstyles.com [emilygoodinstyles.com]
Instagram @emilygoodinstyles

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes

11:20 AM, Oct 18, 2018