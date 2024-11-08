Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Stylist Emily Goodin shows us the best way to style your holiday family photos!

A segment on Talk of the Town
Stylist Emily Goodin gives us her tips on how to style your family to look their best for holiday family photos!

The Falco Family
Tyler and Christine (Dad & Mom) - Dillard's;
Koa (son) - Nordstrom Rack
Penny the dog wearing a scarf from Chuck and Sophia

The Moore Family
Madison (Dad) - outfit from Buck Mason; Boots - Johnston & Murphy at Nordstrom
Reanna (Mom) - outfit and earrings from Draper James, Trina Turk belt
Olivia Claire (daughter) - outfit from Draper James, shoes from Nordstrom
Brooks (son) - outfit from Nordstrom

For more fashion tips and ideas, visit

www.emilygoodinstyles.com and follow @emilygoodinstyles on Instagram.

