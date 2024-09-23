Stylist Emily Goodin shows us what trends are in for the Fall season!

The biggest Fall trend is Western wear! Urban Cowboy was the perfect location to show off these looks! And, you don't have to own a ranch to rock the Western trend." Wardrobe Stylist, Emily Goodin, shows you how to take pieces from your closet and add a few accessories to transition your look into Western chic! "Other trends for the Fall include brown and rust tones, monochrome looks, and mixing vintage with modern pieces. For the guys, it's all about being intentional with your dressing, getting a great fitted suit, and being confident in layering. For the women - feminine dresses mixed with edgy accessories, flare jeans and belt buckles, and picking unique, classy combos that are unexpected.

Models:

1) Meg - "Classy lady transitions into Cowgirl Chic" - slip dress with plaid jacket and leopard heels - Dillard's; Hat and accessories - Moo Country [moocountry.com]

2) Cody (Block Agency) - "Yellowstone meets Executive" - Boss suit and Elder floral button- up (Nordstrom), Cowboy hat and boots are Cody's

3) Katie - "Subtle Western Vibes" - Western inspired shirt and flare jeans - Dillards, belt buckle belt - Amazon, and Durango boots online, fringe purse - Moo Country

4) Hasten (AMAX Talent Agency) - "Hipster Vintage" - plaid shirt and leather shacket from Moo Country, modern jean (Nordstrom) and vintage cowboy boots (thrift store find)

5) Elle (Tribe Talent Management) - "All about the Accessories" - Turtleneck dress - Dillards; vest, purse, and earrings - Moo Country, and buckle shoes by Freebird

6) Ronzell (Tribe Talent Management) - "Monochrome tones" - light blue hoodie, grey corduroy jacket, grey jean (Nordstrom), white sneaker (Cole Haan)

Contributing Stores:

Moo Country located in Leiper's Fork

Dillard's

Nordstrom

Vintage thrift stores

To book a styling session with Emily visit

www.emilygoodinstyles.com [emilygoodinstyles.com]

Instagram @emilygoodinstyles