Succotash with Summer Garden Vegetables

Lynne Tolley from Miss Mary Bobo’s Boarding House made Succotash and Tennessee Tea. For more information about Miss Mary Bobo's Boarding House in Lynchburg, or to make reservations, visit https://www.jackdaniels.com/en-us/Miss-Mary-Bobos-Restaurant or call (931) 759-7394.

Tennessee Tea Makes one serving

4 oz lemonade

4 oz cold tea

1 oz Jack Daniel Tennessee Whiskey

Splash of simple syrup, to taste

Pour all ingredients over ice and stir. Garnish with a thin slice of lemon.

Tip: simple syrup is ½ cup sugar and ½ cup water; cool before using. Store in refrigerator.

Succotash Serves 6-8

4 slices bacon, chopped

1 small red onion, chopped

2 cloves garlic, minced

4 ears of corn, kernels cut off & cobs discarded

1 large fresh jalapeno chile, seeded & finely chopped

1 10oz pkg frozen baby lima beans, thawed

½ to 1 cup okra, sliced (if using frozen, thaw)

1 pint cherry tomatoes

2 Tbsp apple cider vinegar, or to taste

¼ cup fresh basil, chopped

Salt & pepper to taste

Cook bacon in large skillet over moderate heat until crisp. Drain on paper towels, leaving fat in skillet.

Add onion to skillet and cook, stirring, until softened. Add garlic and cook for 1 minute. Stir in corn, jalapeno, lima beans, okra and tomatoes and cook, stirring often, until vegetables are tender; about 7 minutes. Stir in vinegar, basil and salt & pepper, to taste.

Serve with bacon crumbled over the top.

Hint: you may cut cherry tomatoes in half if large. Small ones give a better presentation.