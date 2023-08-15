Suite Twelve25's Bourbon Glazed Lamb Chops

Valeria Lopez from Suite Twelve25 made Bourbon Glazed Lamb Chops, known as “Call You Back Lamb Chops” on the menu. Suite Twelve25 Urban Hang Suite & Bistro is a family-owned business located at 1225 Meridian Street in East Nashville. They are open Tuesday 11am to 12am, Thursday 11am to 10pm, Friday and Saturdays 11am to 2am, Sundays 11am to 7pm, and they are closed Mondays and Wednesdays. For more information, visit https://www.suitetwelve25nash.com/, follow @suite_twelve25 on Instagram and for reservations, you can call (615) 649-8213.

Suite Twelve25’s 4th Annual Privy Pop-up / The All-White Pop-up Dinner is at Riverfront Park on Saturday, September 16. Gates open at 3pm pre-show starts at 4pm with CoJo Ko and The Tina Jones Band. The Pay It Forward Scholarship Awards start at 5:20 pm. The main event concert with Keri Hilson, Syleena Johnson, RL, The Jay Morris Group, Bobby Valentino, and special performance by Juvenile starts at 5pm. This community giveback is sponsored by Suite Twelve25 and Essential Needs Nonprofit to help raise funds to provide Book Scholarships for students attending Tennessee based HBCU’s and to recognize those in our community that are going the extra mile to help the underserved. Tickets can be purchased by clicking the Purchase Ticket link here: https://www.suitetwelve25nash.com. For more information on the Privy Pop-up, follow on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/profile.php?id=100063899475234&mibextid=LQQJ4d and Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/suite_twelve25 SuiteTwelve25

SUITE TWELVE25 BOURBON GLAZED LAMB CHOPS

INGREDIENTS

4 Lamb chops

Grease from 3 strips of bacon

1 cup lemon juice

Fresh herbs, diced (rosemary, thyme, oregano)

2 tablespoons of butter

2 teaspoons of salt, pepper, and garlic mixture

1/2 oz bourbon or cognac

1/2 oz Simple syrup marinade

1 waffle, cooked

1 tablespoon fresh parsley, chopped

INSTRUCTIONS:

Mix lemon juice with fresh herbs.

Rinse lamb chops with cool water. Then toss in lemon and herb mixture. Refrigerate for 20 minutes.

Remove lamb chops from fridge. Pat dry. Then season with salt, pepper, and garlic mixture. Allow chops to sit at room temperature as your skillet heats up to medium high heat.

In a skillet cook bacon until crisp. Drain the grease.

Add 2 tablespoons bacon grease back into skillet on med high heat (preferably cast iron). Add 1 tablespoon of butter. Add lamb chops.

Allow chops to sear on each side, cooking for about 3 minutes each side for medium rare and one additional minute each side for each level of desired liking. If our lamb chops are very thin, you want to reduce those minutes to about 1 1/2 minutes starting out.

Remove chops from skillet and place on a cooling rack.

Place bourbon and simply syrup marinade in a bowl and mix.

Add 1 tablespoon of butter and bourbon-syrup mixture to the skillet. Heat for 30 secs on med heat. Then add lamb chops. Cook for 1 minute while turning over to distribute mixture on each side.

Remove lamb chops from heat. Place on top of a waffle. Top with fresh parsley. Enjoy!