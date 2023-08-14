Summer Block Party Tour with SWV

We talked to Cheryl “Coko” Gamble, “Taj” Johnson-George and Leanne “LeLee” Lyons, the ladies of the R&B trio SWV about their career and Summer Block Party Tour. The Summer Block Party Tour starring Jodeci, SWV and Dru Hill comes to Nashville’s Ascend Amphitheater on Sunday, August 20. For tickets, visit https://www.summerblockpartytour.com/.

