Summer Cocktail Recipes from North Italia

Bartender Josh Quick from North Italia restaurant shared recipes for some summer cocktails. (see recipes below) In tandem with the Summer Solstice, North Italia will be launching an all-day happy hour every Monday beginning June 21 and running until September 6. Additionally, there will be nine new cocktails hitting the menu, crafted by North Italia bartenders across the country. For more information, visit https://www.northitalia.com/locations/nashville-tn/ The restaurant is located at 2159 Green Hills Village Drive in Nashville.

Italian Tea Party Cocktail

2 dashes Peach Bitters

1.2 oz Fresh Squeezed Lemon Juice

1 oz Honey Chamomile Syrup (see recipe below)

¼ oz Elderflower Liqueur

¼ oz Italian Aperitivo

2 oz Gin

Fill shaker with ice and all ingredients. Give it a good shake, then strain into a coup glass. Garnish with a lemon wedge.

Honey Chamomile Syrup

2 chamomile tea bags

3 ¼ c hot water

1 c honey

Steep tea bags in hot water for 30 minutes, remove and stir in honey until completely dissolved. Store in refrigerator.

Italian Spritz

1 thin lemon wheel – 1/8th

1 orange half wheel

1.4 oz fresh squeezed lemon juice

1.4 oz simple syrup

1 oz Italian Aperitivo

1/2 oz Vodka

4 oz Prosecco

Fill shaker with ice and all ingredients except Prosecco. Give it a quick shake, then add Prosecco and pour into a wine glass.

