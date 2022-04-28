Summer Film Camp for Kids

On the Set Film Camp organizers David Tucker Jr. and Marlon Whitfield talked about the FREE film camp for kids coming to Nashville this summer. Auditions and registration for On the Set Film Camp are Saturday, May 14 from 9am-1pm at the Embassy Suites on West End. Students between the ages of 10 to 18 will have the chance to get hands on experience in acting, scriptwriting, and film production. They will also have the opportunity to go on a set to produce a short film that stars a Hollywood actor. Arrive early for registration because there are only 30 available spaces, and it will be first-come, first-serve accepted. Each interview shouldn’t last longer than 15-minutes. Actors should come prepared to do a 2-to-3-minute monologue or performance during the interview process. The week-long summer camp is scheduled to run June 1-10. For more information, call (205) 602-2208 or go to www.onthesetcamp.com.