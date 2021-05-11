Summer Hair Accessories

Lisa Struble showed the latest hair accessories for spring and summer and talked about how her company BANDED provides meals for children in need with every purchase. For more information, visit www.banded2gether.com. BANDED is offering a special 30% off code for Talk of the Town viewers! The code will be TALK30 and any viewer who uses the code from now until Friday, May 14 at 11:59pm CT will save 30%. Follow @banded2gether on Instagram.