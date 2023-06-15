Summer Pasta Salad from The Peach Truck

In honor of the annual Peach Jam Festival, Jessica Rose owner of The Peach Truck made a Summer Garden Pasta Salad with Fresh Peaches. The annual Peach Jam Festival is Saturday, June 17 at the Nashville Farmers' Market. Thousands of people come out for the event, where there is lots of peach-themed foods and crafts from vendors, live music, food trucks and fresh and local peaches! For more information, visit www.thepeachtruck.com or www.nashvillefarmersmarket.com.

Summer Garden Pasta Yield

number of servings: 8 cups

Hands on time: 20 minutes

Total time: 20 minutes

12 ounces Casarecce pasta

1tbsp lemon zest

2 tbsp fresh lemon juice

2 tbsp balsamic vinegar

1 tbsp minced shallot

1 garlic clove, minced

1 tsp kosher salt

½ tsp freshly ground black pepper

1/3 cup extra-virgin olive oil

2 tbsp chopped fresh basil, plus basil leaves for garnish

¼ cup pine nuts, toasted

1 ½ cups multicolored cherry tomatoes, halved

1 cup chopped peaches (about 1 medium)

1 cup fresh corn kernels

Freshly grated Parmesan cheese

1. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil. Add the pasta; cook according to the package directions. Drain. 2. Whisk together the lemon zest, lemon juice, vinegar, shallot, garlic, salt, and pepper in a large bowl. While whisking, slowly drizzle in the olive oil and whisk until emulsi fi ed. Add the pasta, chopped basil, pine nuts, tomatoes, peaches, and corn and toss well. 3. Serve the pasta with a sprinkling of the basil leaves and Parmesan.

Excerpted from The Peach Truck Cookbook by Jessica N. Rose and Stephen K. Rose. Copyright © 2019 by S&J Rose, LLC. Reprinted by permission of Scribner, an imprint of Simon & Schuster, Inc.