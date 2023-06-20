Summer Programs at Williamson County Animal Center

Emma Blanton from the Williamson County Animal Center talked about their Youth Service Days summer program for kids. Youth Service Days are a great way for young volunteers to learn more about the Williamson County Animal Center and help with special projects that make things better for the animals in the center’s care. Kids can read to the animals or even take part in Kitten Yoga! For more information on the WCAC’s youth programs visit, https://adoptwcac.org/260/Join-a-Youth-Program.

