Summer Recipes from Dyan Damron

Dyan Damron from Coach D Consulting made a Summer Salad and Easy Watermelon Treat. You can find more healthy recipes and meal planning ideas at www.coachdconsulting.com.

Summer Duo

Simple Snack Ingredients:

10-15 1-inch cubes of watermelon – OR – cubed tomatoes

½ t kosher salt

1 heaping T coarsely chopped pistachios

Directions:

Spread watermelon out on a plate and sprinkle evenly with salt and chopped pistachios – enjoy! Super healthy and delicious summer snack!

Summer Salad Ingredients:

2-3 slices prosciutto

2 cups baby spinach and 2 cups arugula (or any mixed greens)

10-15 1-inch cubes of watermelon – OR – cubed tomatoes

½ cup coarsely chopped pistachios

¼ cup thinly sliced red onion or shallot

½ cup feta cheese crumbles

¼ cup balsamic vinegar

½ cup extra virgin olive oil

½ t each kosher salt and pepper

Directions:

Preheat oven to 400 degrees. Line a baking sheet with parchment paper. Lay slices of prosciutto in an even layer on parchment – careful not to overlap. Bake for 8-10 minutes until crispy. Remove and let cool.

Spread greens on a large platter or low-rimmed bowl. Layer on watermelon, pistachios, red onion, feta, and crumble the crispy prosciutto (it will be very thin and easy to crumble).

Add vinegar, oil, salt, and pepper to a small mason jar and shake until well combined and emulsified. Drizzle salad with dressing just before serving – or serve dressing separately. Store extra dressing in the mason jar in refrigerator for up to a week.

This is a sweet and salty fresh take on a BLT that is perfect for summer! It is not only delicious, it is very nutritious!

