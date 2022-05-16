Summer Salad Recipes from Chef's Market

Jim Hagy from Chef’s Market demonstrated how to make a Corn & Avocado Salad, and also offered recipes for Five Grain Salad, Jicama Orange Coleslaw and Wild Rice Orzo Salad. (see recipes below) Chef's Market Catering & Restaurant is located at 900 Conference Dr., Goodlettsville, TN 37072. For more information or menu details visit www.chefsmarket.com or call (615) 851-2433. Look for Chef’s Market on Facebook and @chefs_market on Twitter and Instagram.

Chef’s Market’s Corn and Avocado Salad

3 avocados, diced

3 cups yellow corn (frozen or fresh)

3 cups grape tomatoes (quartered)

1/4 cup diced red onion

1 large cucumber, peeled, seeded and diced

1 lime, juiced and zested

Gently toss all the ingredients above in a medium sized mixing bowl. Squeeze in the lime juice. Add the zest of the lime. Toss again.

Five Grain Salad

1/2 cup cooked quinoa

1/2 cup cooked brown rice

1/2 cup cooked wild rice

1/2 cup cooked bulgur wheat

1/2 cup cooked couscous

1 cup fined diced celery

1 cup chopped tomato

1.5 cups chopped parsley

1 cup dried currants

1 cup toasted chopped pecans

Dressing

1/8 cup tamari

1/8 cup olive oil

1/8 cup canola oil

1/8 tsp salt

1/8 tsp pepper

Pinch of cayenne

1.5 tsp brown sugar

In a large bowl tossed together the first ten ingredients. In a small bowl whisk together the remaining liquid ingredients and spices. Mix together the grains and dressing. Refrigerate for at least 4 hours.

Jicama Orange Coleslaw

1 small carrot, peeled and grated

1 large jicama, peeled and julienned

1 small green bell pepper, finely diced

1/2 jalapeno, finely diced

3/4 cup mayonnaise

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp vinegar

1 lemon, juiced

Salt and pepper to taste

1 small bunch cilantro, roughly chopped

1.5 cups mandarin oranges, drained

Mix mayonnaise, honey, vinegar, lemon juice, cilantro, jalapeno, salt and pepper. Toss together jicama, carrots, and bell pepper and add with mayonnaise mixture. Garnish with Mandarin oranges.

Chef’s Market’s Wild Rice Orzo Salad

Yield: 8 servings

2 cups cooked orzo

1 cup cooked wild rice

¾ cup mandarin oranges

1/4 cup craisins

¼ cup diced red onion

¼ cup dried currants

¼ cup toasted almond slices

1 TBSP fresh parsley, chopped

1/4 cup diced red bell pepper

1/4 cup diced yellow bell pepper

1 tsp granulated garlic

2 Tbsp. fresh basil, chopped

Dressing

1/3 cup white balsamic vinegar

1.5 Tbsp lemon juice

1/4 tsp minced garlic

2 tsp Dijon mustard

2 tsp sugar

¼ cup canola oil

2 Tbsp juice from Mandarin oranges

2 tsp fresh basil

Blend dressing ingredients first, then toss in combined salad ingredients. Refrigerate, then serve.

