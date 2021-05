Sunda's Lemongrass Beef Lollipops

Billy Dec from Sunda New Asian made Lemongrass Beef Lollipops, and showed off some of the menu items available during Asian American Pacific Islander Month. (see recipe below) Sunda New Asian is located at 592 12th Avenue South. Get all the details online at www.sundanewasian.com.

LEMONGRASS BEEF LOLLIPOPS

2 PIECES SLICED NEW YORK STRIP STEAK

1 PIECE LEMONGRASS

CUT LEMONGRASS INTO 4 INCH PIECES

WRAP MEAT AROUND THE END OF THE LEMONGRASS PIECE

TO ENSURE THE MEAT STAYS ON THE LEMONGRASS, GIVE IT A SLIGHT SQUEEZE

PLACE ON SHEET TRAY AND REPEAT TO GET MULTIPLE LOLLIPOPS

GRILL ON BOTH SIDES FOR ABOUT 2 MINUTES, OR UNTIL PREFERRED TEMPERATURE

YIELD: 1 LOLLIPOP

SAUCE:

1 CUP WHITE VINEGAR

½ CUP SUGAR

1 CUP ONION, FINELY CHOPPED

1 TBSP GINGER, MINCED

½ CUP LEMON JUICE

2 CUP SOY SAUCE

1 CUP SWEET SOY

MIX WHITE VINEGAR, SUGAR, ONION, GINGER, AND LEMON JUICE IN A BLENDER

ONCE MIXED, ADD SOY SAUCE AND THE SWEET SOY

TO THICKEN THE SAUCE, MAKE A SLURRY OF CORNSTARCH AND WATER

BRING LOLLIPOP SAUCE TO BOIL AND ADD SLURRY

COOK UNTIL FULLY THICKENED

BASTE THE LOLLIPOPS WITH THE THICKENED SAUCE