Sunflower Days at Big Sky Farm returns this weekend!

Sunflower Days is back this weekend at Big Sky Farm! For the next three weekends you can enjoy more than 5 acres of sunflowers, zinnias, cosmos, and more!

Included in your admission is one Big Sky Farm souvenir cup! Have fun filling your cup with the flowers of your choosing. Flowers are $1 per bloom.

264 N. Centerpoint Road Portland, TN 37148

Admission

Online: $12 per person plus fees and tax

At the door: $15 per person plus tax

Includes: Access into our U-pick fields, a souvenir cup for holding flowers, wagon ride, kids activities, adult yard games, photo areas, and flower processing.

https://bigskyfarmtn.com/sunflowers

