Super Bowl Party Chili Bar

Amy Hanten shows us how to make one for your big party
Posted at 11:46 AM, Feb 11, 2022
The Cooking Mom Amy Hanten made Super Bowl Chili and gave tips on how to set up a chili bar. For more Super Bowl and easy family-friendly recipes, visit https://www.thecookingmom.com/.

Chunky Chili with Beans

Easy to make and packed with flavor, this Chunky Chili with Beans is a hearty mix of savory and Creole flavors that are sure to fill you up on those chilly nights or tailgating parties.

2 Pounds Ground Beef

1 Box Tony’s Original Chili Seasoning Mix, or Mild Chili Seasoning Mix

2 Cans (14.5 Ounces) Undrained, Diced Tomatoes

2 Cups Water

Optional: 1 Can (14 or 15 Ounces) Red Kidney or Pinto Beans, Drained and Rinsed

Directions

In a large pot, brown the ground beef and then drain.

Combine Tony’s Chili Seasoning Mix (Original or Mild) packet, diced tomatoes, water and beans, if using them, with beef.

Bring to a boil, then reduce heat and let simmer for 20 minutes, stirring occasionally.

Enjoy!

