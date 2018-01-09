Super Fast Supper Time Meal Kits

Kroger shares ideas for Super Fast Meal Kits for Dinner Time Solutions in Minutes

Kroger’s Prep+Pared Meal Kits are offered in 13 Nashville area stores: 5544 Old Hickory Blvd, Hermitage, 2131 Abbott Martin Road, Nashville,1203 Murfreesboro Road, Franklin, 7087 Hwy 70 South, Nashville, 2011 Nashville Pike, Gallatin, 463 Sam Ridley Pkwy, Smyrna,123 Northcreek Blvd, Goodlettsville,2600 Memorial Blvd, Springfield,401 South Mt. Juliet Road, Mt. Juliet,2946 South Church Street, Murfreesboro,4900 Port Royal Road, Spring Hill, 4700 Trader’s Way, Thompson’s Station and 1202 South James Campbell Blvd, Columbia. www.kroger.com

 

