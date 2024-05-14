Supper Club & The Belcourt Theatre "Dinner and a Movie" Collaboration

Supper Club and the Belcourt Theatre have teamed up for their "Dinner and a Movie" collaboration to offer the community a perfect pairing for an evening out in Hillsboro Village. All guests have to do is show their Belcourt Theatre ticket stub to our staff before or after they see the movie, to redeem their free app and drink. To redeem the promotion, they must dine with us the same day/night as they attend the movie. Popular menu items that typically cost $12-$26, as well as select wines and spirits, will be available to movie-goers for only $8.

Culinary Director at Supper Club on Belcourt, Chef Brandon Truesdale, demonstartes the Spicy Drop Kick Shrimp, which is one of the signature apps being featured!

For more information visit ilovesupperclub.com, or on Instagram @supperclubonbelcourt

