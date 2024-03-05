Support Davidson County Veterans Court at upcoming "War Hippies" performance and event

Judge Melissa Blackburn, Judge of the Division II General Sessions Court, along with Donnie Reis from The War Hippies join us to talk about their upcoming fundraiser event.

Taking place on Tuesday, March 12th from 6-8 p.m., Nashville recording artists the War Hippies will perform at Operation Stand Down Tennessee to support the Davidson County Veterans Court.

The Davidson County Mental Health and Veterans Court Assistance Foundation provides financial and volunteer support to the work of the Veterans and Mental Health Courts in Nashville. The Foundation is a federally recognized 501-c3 charitable organization, and contributions to the foundation are tax deductible.

Since its creation, the foundation has expanded the reach of service to include counseling and therapy, housing assistance, subsidizing oral and dental health. You can be a part of helping the court with our mission as a volunteer, a mentor, or with a financial contribution.

For any inquiries about the event, please contact Spencer Bowers at 731-441-8267 and for more information about Davidson County Veterans Court, visit https://dcvcourt.com

