Surcheros is serving up love this Valentine's Day with the "Be My Burrito" deal!

Surcheros has a great deal for you and a loved one this Valentine's Day weekend! They stop by to tell us more about their "Be My Burrito" Meal Deal!
Available: February 14–15
Includes:
- Two Grilled Burritos
- Two regular-sized drinks
- One shareable side of queso or guacamole
Guests can customize their meal with their choice of protein, a wide selection of fresh toppings, and signature sauces. Grilled steak may be substituted for an additional charge. Check local restaurants for details. Available while supplies last.
Featured Locations
- Surcheros – Nashville (Tanger Outlet Mall)
4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Ste 703
Antioch, TN 37013
Hours:
Sunday–Thursday: 10:30 am – 9:00 pm
Friday–Saturday: 10:30 am – 10:00 pm
- Surcheros - Mt. Juliet
1454 Rutland Dr, Suite B-1
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
- Surcheros - Murfreesboro (MCP)
2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste A
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm
Website and Social Media
Website: https://www.surcheros.com/ [surcheros.com]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surcheros/ [instagram.com]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Surcheros/ [facebook.com]