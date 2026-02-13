Surcheros is serving up love this Valentine's Day with the "Be My Burrito" deal!

Surcheros has a great deal for you and a loved one this Valentine's Day weekend! They stop by to tell us more about their "Be My Burrito" Meal Deal!

Available: February 14–15

Includes:



Two Grilled Burritos

Two regular-sized drinks

One shareable side of queso or guacamole



Guests can customize their meal with their choice of protein, a wide selection of fresh toppings, and signature sauces. Grilled steak may be substituted for an additional charge. Check local restaurants for details. Available while supplies last.

Featured Locations

Surcheros – Nashville (Tanger Outlet Mall)



4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Ste 703

Antioch, TN 37013

Hours:

Sunday–Thursday: 10:30 am – 9:00 pm

Friday–Saturday: 10:30 am – 10:00 pm

Surcheros - Mt. Juliet



1454 Rutland Dr, Suite B-1

Mt. Juliet, TN 37122

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Surcheros - Murfreesboro (MCP)



2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste A

Murfreesboro, TN 37129

Hours:

Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm

Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Website and Social Media

Website: https://www.surcheros.com/ [surcheros.com]

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surcheros/ [instagram.com]

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Surcheros/ [facebook.com]