Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Talk Of The Town

Actions

Surcheros is serving up love this Valentine's Day with the "Be My Burrito" deal!

TOTT Fullscreen.png
NewsChannel 5
Talk of the Town
TOTT Fullscreen.png
Posted
and last updated

Surcheros has a great deal for you and a loved one this Valentine's Day weekend! They stop by to tell us more about their "Be My Burrito" Meal Deal!

Available: February 14–15
Includes:

  • Two Grilled Burritos
  • Two regular-sized drinks
  • One shareable side of queso or guacamole

Guests can customize their meal with their choice of protein, a wide selection of fresh toppings, and signature sauces. Grilled steak may be substituted for an additional charge. Check local restaurants for details. Available while supplies last.

Featured Locations

  • Surcheros – Nashville (Tanger Outlet Mall)

4060 Cane Ridge Pkwy, Ste 703
Antioch, TN 37013
Hours:
Sunday–Thursday: 10:30 am – 9:00 pm
Friday–Saturday: 10:30 am – 10:00 pm

  • Surcheros - Mt. Juliet

1454 Rutland Dr, Suite B-1
Mt. Juliet, TN 37122
Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm

  • Surcheros - Murfreesboro (MCP)

2222 Medical Center Pkwy, Ste A
Murfreesboro, TN 37129
Hours:
Sunday - Thursday: 10:30 am - 9:00 pm
Friday & Saturday: 10:30 am - 10:00 pm

Website and Social Media

Website: https://www.surcheros.com/ [surcheros.com]
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/surcheros/ [instagram.com]
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/Surcheros/ [facebook.com]

Copyright 2026 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Talk of the Town Promo graphic

Talk of the Town Recipes