Survivor 44 Winner: Yam Yam

We chat with the latest winner of the hit reality show
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 12:35:56-04

We talked to Yam Yam Arocha the winner of Survivor Season 44 about his game strategy and how it feels having won the title of Sole Survivor and $1 million dollars. Watch the new season of Survivor 45 on NewsChannel5 returning Wednesday nights at 7pm starting in September. Follow Yam Yam on Instagram @yamilpr.

