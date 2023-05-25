Survivor 44 Winner: Yam Yam

We talked to Yam Yam Arocha the winner of Survivor Season 44 about his game strategy and how it feels having won the title of Sole Survivor and $1 million dollars. Watch the new season of Survivor 45 on NewsChannel5 returning Wednesday nights at 7pm starting in September. Follow Yam Yam on Instagram @yamilpr.
Posted at 11:35 AM, May 25, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-25 12:35:56-04
