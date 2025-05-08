Susie Cakes is offering a sweet deal for Mother's Day!

In collaboration with Summer Water, our Strawberry Rosé Cupcake is baked with fresh strawberries and Summer Water Rosé for a light, fruity flavor. Each cupcake is topped with a rosé buttercream made with Summer Water. Simple, elegant, and perfect for any occasion.— $5.49 each (sold online in boxes of 4, 8, or 12—mix & match flavors!)

This collaboration brings together two women-led, women-operated brands—SusieCakes and Summer Water Rosé—both founded in California and rooted in a shared mission to bring joy through elevated yet approachable products.

“At SusieCakes, we’re all about celebrating life’s sweet moments, and this collaboration with Summer Water — another women-led, California-born brand — felt like the perfect way to toast to summer. We had so much fun creating a cupcake that blends our classic flavors with their bright, refreshing rosé. It’s a treat meant for sharing, savoring, and soaking up the season.” – Susan Sarich, Founder & CEO of SusieCakes

This treat will be offered at Susie Cakes until May 18th!

2177 Green Hills Village DriveNashville, TN 37215

(Outside Green Hills Mall, next to Chopt)

Hours: Mon–Sat, 10am–7pm; Sun, 11am–6pm

Mother's Day: Sun. May 11th, 10am–4pm

https://susiecakes.com/