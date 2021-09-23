Sustainable Floral Arrangements

Rachel Penn from Lillian’s Floral Studio showed how to put together a sustainable flower arrangement. Lillian’s Floral Studio is located at 2807 Bransford Ave. Suite A Nashville, TN 37204. Local delivery and store pick up are available. A percentage of the shop's proceeds are donated to local and national non-profit organizations dedicated to providing emotional, mental, and financial support to those parents who experience infant loss at any stage. To learn more or to place an order for a floral arrangement, visit https://lilliansfloralstudio.com/.