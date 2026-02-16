Swan Lake returns to the Nashville Ballet February 27th!

Often regarded as the pinnacle of classical ballet, Swan Lake is far more than a fairy tale romance. At its heart is a complex emotional struggle: Prince Siegfried, constrained by duty and isolation, and Odette, the Swan Queen, trapped in a curse that forces her to live between two identities. Their love is tested by deception, betrayal, and the devastating consequences of a single mistake.

This production features choreography by Artistic Director Emeritus Paul Vasterling, inspired by Petipa and Ivanov, set to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score performed live by The Nashville Symphony. The 2026 performances will also mark role debuts for several principal dancers, adding fresh perspective and artistic risk to one of ballet’s most demanding works. Swan Lake offers a timely cultural moment, pairing an enduring love story with live music and dance.

You can see Swan Lake from Feb. 27th-March 1st

By tickets https://www.nashvilleballet.com/